Kline hits milestone!

Crestview had a lot to celebrate Thursday night. Ellie Kline (4) scored 35 points and reached 1,000 points for her career, and the Lady Knights defeated Allen East on the road in double overtime, 69-65. Kennedy Crider added 14 points and 10 rebounds in the win, which improved Crestview’s record to 13-3 (4-1 NWC). The Lady Knights will host St. Henry on Saturday, with the junior varsity game tipping off at 12 p.m. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent