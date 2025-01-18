McCoy: be prepared for dangerously cold conditions

VW independent staff/submitted information

Bitter cold temperatures are on the way next week with the coldest temperatures that the area has seen in a few years, according to Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy. After a brief warmup going into the weekend, an Arctic blast is expected to affect the region Sunday night through Wednesday.

“Cold air from the North Pole has been invading the United States since the month of January began but this next wave is sending a deep freeze over most of the United States and will bring dangerous air temperatures and wind chill temperatures across Van Wert County,” McCoy said.

The cold surge will begin Sunday night as temperatures drop to 3-below zero with a wind chill of 20-below. On Monday, temperatures are expected to climb to 5-above with wind chills of 14-below, then plummet again overnight to 5-below with a wind chill of 21-below. Tuesday is expected to get even colder with a high temperature of only two degrees and wind chills of 15-below. Tuesday night’s low is expected to dip to 9-below with a wind chill reading of 25-below. Wednesday’s projected high is 14 with wind chill values around zero.

McCoy is reminding residents to take some precautions during the cold wave and future winter weather:

Stay inside as much as possible. When using heat from a fireplace, wood stove or space heater, use safeguards and properly ventilate. If you have a gas furnace, make sure it is not blocked by snow. If you have an upstairs gas furnace which vents out of the roof, you may need to turn off the upstairs unit until snow melts off of the roof. If the heat goes out, close off unneeded rooms to avoid wasting heat, stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors and close blinds or curtains to keep in some heat. If a power outage has occurred and a generator is being used, do not place it in the house or a garage, but safely away from the structure

If you get stuck outdoors attempt to find shelter and stay dry and cover all exposed body parts. Keep moving arms legs, fingers and toes vigorously to keep blood circulating and to keep warm.

While driving a vehicle be sure to take a disaster bag with you including water, snacks, flashlight and batteries plus some blankets. Also make sure that the vehicle has a full tank of gas.

Check on the elderly during the event and make sure that animals and pets have protection from the bitter cold.

McCoy said that the Van Wert County EMA Office along with media and the National Weather Service will be issuing some new weather statements this winter which have not been used before. A Wind Chill Watch has been replaced with an “Extreme Cold Watch”. A Wind Chill Advisory has been replaced with a “Cold Weather Advisory” and a Wind Chill Warning has been replaced with an “Extreme Cold Warning.” McCoy said when these statements are issued, proper measures should be taken for preparedness and protection during the cold wave.

For updated weather information, the public can follow the Van Wert Emergency Management Office on Facebook.