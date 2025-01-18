Recap: Knights win, Lancers fall

VW independent sports

Crestview 61 Allen East 48

Tommy Heffner and Wren Sheets each scored 18 points and Crestview won for the ninth time in as many games with a 61-48 victory over Allen East on Friday. In addition, Sheets hit the coveted 1,000 point mark during the game.

The two combined for 15 of Crestview’s 17 first quarter points, with Sheets pouring in nine points on three field goals and 3-of-4 free throw attempts, while Heffner added a pair of baskets and two foul shots. Leading 17-10 at the end of the period, Heffner added two more buckets in the second quarter and Owen Heckler swished in a trey, which helped the Knights to a 26-22 halftime lead.

Any hopes of an Allen East (6-7, 1-2 NWC) comeback were dashed in the third quarter. The Knights enjoyed a 15-6 scoring advantage in the period, which included two baskets by Will Sheets, a basket and foul shot by Heffner and a trey each by Braxton Leeth and Heckler. Wren Sheets accounted for nine of Crestview’s 21 fourth quarter points, Heffner added five more and Will Sheets chipped in with a pair of baskets.

Allen East was paced by Ethan Young, who finished with 12 points on two first quarter treys and two more in the fourth quarter. Logan Helser added 10 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.

Crestview (11-3, 3-1 NWC) will host Fort Recovery today (3 p.m. junior varsity start).

Columbus Grove 56 Lincolnview 48

Lincolnview hung tough with Columbus Grove before falling to the Bulldogs 56-48 on Friday.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a 14-8 lead after one quarter but the Lancers rallied with a 13-6 second quarter scoring advantage and led 21-20 at halftime. Columbus Grove led 34-31 after three quarters, then outscored Lincolnview 22-17 in the fourth quarter.

The Lancers had three players finish in double figures. Chayse Overholt led the way with 16 points, including four treys, while Max Hammons finished with 11 points. Kreston Tow added 10 points in the loss. Gavin Evans had six rebounds for Lincolnview. The Lancers finished 17-of-51 from the floor and 8-of-18 from the foul line.

Columbus Grove’s Trevon Baxter led all scorers with 22 points, while Brady Basinger added 13 points. The Bulldogs (5-4, 2-1 NWC) finished 20-of-35 from the floor and 15-of-19 from the foul line, and enjoyed a 25-21 rebounding advantage.

The Lancers (4-9, 0-3 NWC) will host Antwerp today (5 p.m. junior varsity start).