Van Wert’s Keaten Welch (5) drives to the basket during Saturday’s game against Bryan. Welch finished with 20 points, including 10 consecutive points to end the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter, and the Cougars wrapped up a weekend sweep with a 57-47 win over the Golden Bears. Teammates Zach Crummey (23) and Cohen Bragg (24) also contributed to the win. A game recap can be found on the Sports page. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent