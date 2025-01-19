Cold Weather Advisory in effect

VW independent staff

The National Weather Service Northern Indiana has issued a Cold Weather Advisory for the entire region, including Van Wert County, until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Very cold temperatures can also lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure. Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside. Keep pets indoors as much as possible.