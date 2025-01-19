On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Games are subject to change.

WKSD

Thursday, January 23 – Fairview at Antwerp (girls)

Friday, January 24 – Tinora at Wayne Trace (boys)

Saturday, January 24 – Wayne Trace at Miller City (boys)

WERT

Friday, January 23 – Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial

Saturday, January 24 – Van Wert at Coldwater