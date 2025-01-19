On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Games are subject to change.
WKSD
Thursday, January 23 – Fairview at Antwerp (girls)
Friday, January 24 – Tinora at Wayne Trace (boys)
Saturday, January 24 – Wayne Trace at Miller City (boys)
WERT
Friday, January 23 – Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial
Saturday, January 24 – Van Wert at Coldwater
