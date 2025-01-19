PPEC offering scholarships, trip, camp

PAULDING – Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for its 2025 Youth Programs. These programs include new scholarships, a trip to Washington, D.C., and a summer camp for middle school students.

$10,000 in Scholarships Available

This year, PPEC’s revamped scholarship program offers $10,000 in awards- almost double previous years. There are three scholarship opportunities available:

Isabella Pitman of Miller City High School and Mallorie Maag of Ottawa-Glandorf High School were the PPEC representatives on the 2024 Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. Photo submitted

$3,500 Traditional Children of Members Scholarship for children of PPEC members who are high school seniors with a 3.0+ GPA. Awards include: first place: $1,000; second place: $750; third place: $500, plus five honorable mentions of $250 each.

Awards include: first place: $1,000; second place: $750; third place: $500, plus five honorable mentions of $250 each. $5,000 General Scholarship Drawing, which is open to members of any age or their children who are currently in college, trade, or tech programs (or starting by the 2025-26 academic year). 10 $500 scholarships will be awarded through a random drawing during the co-op’s annual meeting broadcast.

$1,500 Community Champions Award, celebrates students making a positive impact in their communities. It’s open to community-nominated students or those with a letter of recommendation. There is no GPA requirement. Recipients must start college or a tech/trade program by the 2025-26 academic year.

Applications for all scholarships are due by February 10.

Youth Tour 2025: Leadership and Travel Opportunity

High School sophomores and juniors can apply for the 2025 Youth Tour, a week-long leadership experience in Washington, D.C., from June 15-21.

Participants will:

Explore iconic landmarks, including the U.S. Capitol, Smithsonian museums, and Arlington National Cemetery.

Meet congressional representatives and learn about government and leadership.

Network with over 1,800 students from across the county.

Run for the National Leadership Council and attend the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia.

Applications for Youth Tour are due by February 10.

Camp Kilowatt

Camp Kilowatt offers an exciting summer adventure for sixth graders entering seventh grade in 2025. The camp takes place June 4-7 at Camp Tecumseh in Brookston, Indiana, the camp includes:

Hands-on learning about energy and electrical safety.

Activities like horseback riding, rock climbing, ziplining, and more.

Applications for Camp Kilowatt are due by March 3.

How to Apply

Scholarships, Youth Tour, and Camp Kilowatt applications are available on PPEC’s website at www.peec.coop. For questions or more information, contact Amy McCreery or Maddy Lamb at 1.800.686.2357 or email youthprograms@ppec.coop.

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is a member-owned utility serving nearly 14,000 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.