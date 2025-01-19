Saturday HS basketball roundup

VW independent sports

Boys basketball

Van Wert 57 Bryan 47

Keaten Welch scored 10 straight points, which sparked Van Wert to a 57-47 win over visiting Bryan on Saturday.

The Cougars (6-9) trailed 11-9 late in the first quarter, but Welch, a 5-10 sophomore guard, drained a triple then hit a basket to give Van Wert a 14-11 lead entering the second quarter. Welch then opened the second quarter with a bucket and a trey and the Cougars rolled on to a 39-17 halftime lead, with Zach Crummey adding six points in the second period. Welch and Crummey combined for 11 points in the third quarter and Van Wert’s lead grew to 46-27 entering the final period.

Cohen Bragg (24) puts up a three point attempt against the Golden Bears. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Welch finished with a game high 20 points and Crummey tallied 16 points. Van Wert was 19-of-46 from the floor and 10-of-15 from the foul line, and the Cougars enjoyed a 24-16 rebounding advantage.

Bryan (5-10) also had a pair of double digit scorers – Gavin Jaessing finished with 13 points and Kingston Sito added 10.

Van Wert will play at St. Marys Memorial on Friday and at Coldwater on Saturday.

Lincolnview 52 Antwerp 38

The Lancers snapped a four game losing streak with a 52-38 win over Antwerp on Saturday.

Lincolnview trailed 6-5 with 5:20 remaining in the opening quarter but scored 14 unanswered points to end the period. Lincolnview led 31-22 at halftime then ended any hope of an Antwerp comeback with an 11-5 scoring advantage in the third quarter.

Kreston Tow led the Lancers with 17 points while Max Hammons added 12. Chayse Overholt had eight points and Gavin Evans finished with six points and seven rebounds. As a team, Lincolnview was 19-of-56 from the floor, including 4-of-22 from three point range, and 10-of-13 from the foul line.

Antwerp’s Zaine McMichael led all scorers with 25 points, and Hampton Rogge pulled down 10 rebounds.

Lincolnview (5-9) will play at Bluffon on Friday and at Parkway on Saturday, while Antwerp will play at Fairview on Friday and at Patrick Henry the following night.

Crestview 67 Fort Recovery 37

FORT RECOVERY — The Crestview Knights had no problem extending their winning streak with a 67-37 victory at Fort Recovery on Saturday.

The Knights led 13-7 after one quarter, with Owen Heckler draining a pair of treys. Crestview’s lead was 26-18 at halftime, then the Knights blew the game wide open in the third quarter with a 24-8 scoring advantage, with Wade Sheets scoring 12 of his 16 points in the period. In the fourth quarter, Denver McDougall scored all five of his points. Hayden Perrott finished with 13 points for the Knights and Heckler finished with nine points.

Crestview (12-3) will play at Delphos Jefferson on Friday and will host Celina on Saturday.

Girls basketball

Crestview 54 St. Henry 38

CONVOY – Crestview capped off a 3-0 week by beating the St. Henry 54-38 at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Saturday.

The Lady Knights were led by Ellie Kline, who scored 19 points. Peyton Hoffman added 10 points and Kaci Gregory chipped in with nine points. Kennedy Crider added eight points and nine rebounds.

Crestview (14-3, 5-1 NWC) will travel to Van Wert on Tuesday, then will host Delphos Jefferson on Thursday and travel to Versailles on Saturday.

Lincolnview 56 Hicksville 41

HICKSVILLE — Lincolnview rallied from a seven point first quarter deficit to defeat Hicksville 56-41 on Saturday.

The Aces led 16-9 at the end of the first period, but the Lancers exploded for 25 second quarter points to take a 34-30 halftime lead. Keira Breese scored eight points in the period, Quinlyn Walker scored six and Emerson Walker added five points. Both teams scored just six points in the third quarter, then Lincolnview went 10-of-10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to secure the win. For the game, the Lancers converted 17-of-20 free throw attempts.

Breese finished with 18 points, Ashlyn Priced added 12 points, including six in the fourth quarter, and Emerson Walker totaled 10 points.

Lincolnview (10-7) will host Bluffton on Thursday.

Kenton 59 Van Wert 41

KENTON — Kenton raced out to a 20-8 first quarter lead and went on to defeat Van Wert 59-41 on Saturday.

Van Wert (2-13, 0-5 WBL) will host Crestview on Tuesday and St. Marys Memorial on Thursday.