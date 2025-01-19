Wallace wins 144 lb. title at Celina

VW independent sports

CELINA — With six placers, including one individual champion, Van Wert finished seventh out of 14 teams at the Celina Lions Invitational on Saturday.

Briggs Wallace won the 144 pound championship, and also placing for the Cougars were: Renson Spear (fourth, 132), Roman Martin ( fourth, 138), Auston Welker (sixth, 165), Max Heuerman (sixth, 175) and Breese Bollenbacher (third, 285).

The Cougars are back in action Thursday night when they travel to St. Marys to take on the Roughriders in a WBL matchup.