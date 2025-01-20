Martha E. Poling

Martha E. Poling, 97, of Van Wert passed away Friday morning, January 17, 2025, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on December 07, 1927, in Wren, the daughter of Otto Gehres and Iona Caroline (Kreischer) Gehres, who both preceded him in death. On August 27, 1960, she married Vernon F. Poling who preceded her in death on October 28, 2005.

Surviving family members include her sister, Thelma Gehres of St. Joseph, Michigan; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Gehres of Wren; 18 nieces and nephews, as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

Martha was a 1945 graduate of Wren High School and worked at the Continental Can, (Sonoco Fiber Drum) Greif-Brothers retiring in December 1, 1982 after working 36 years there. She was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Church, having been baptized, confirmed and married at the church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Donald Gehres, Albert Gehres, Erwin Jacob Gehres, Floyd Gehres and Marlin Gehres, and two sisters, Eileen Gehres and Elsie Lorena Gehres.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, at St. Paul’s Church, Harrison Township, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., and the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Steve Drake and Rev. Randy Gehres officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: the St. Paul’s Church Memorial Fund or the Wren Fire & EMS Department.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.