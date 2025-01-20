Mary E. Grote

Mary E. Grote, 87, of Willshire, passed away Saturday morning, January 18, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on June 18, 1937, in Willshire, to Emanuel H. and Edna L. (Scaer) Schumm, who both preceded her in death. Mary was united in marriage to Marvin J. Grote on November 30, 1958, in Willshire, and he preceded her in death on September 10, 2022.

Mary was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Schumm.

Mary started working at Willshire Grain & Supply in Wren, in her younger years, followed by Ohio City Manufacturing for several years, and then she was the janitor at Crestview Local Schools until retirement.

Mary and Marvin enjoyed traveling and taking bus trips. Mary was talented at sewing and enjoyed gardening. She also enjoyed supporting her granddaughter, Courtney, in her sporting events.

She is survived by her son, Kevin (Deb) Grote of Van Wert, and one granddaughter, Courtney Grote.

Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Elmer E. Schumm.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 25, at Zion Lutheran Church, Schumm, with Pastor Hayden Folks and Pastor Robert Becker officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Schumm. The family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m. Friday, January 24, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: the Zion Improvement Fund or Wren Fire & EMS.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur, Indiana.