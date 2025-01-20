Pink Droyd to perform here Feb. 8

By Quincy Thompson

Get ready to journey through the iconic music of Pink Floyd when Pink Droyd takes the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, February 8. This authentic rock tribute is presented by Greenway Bank, and supported by Tekni-Plex. Known for their electrifying performances and faithful renditions of Pink Floyd’s timeless hits, Pink Droyd offers an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. Tickets are available now starting at just $19.

Pink Floyd, formed in London in 1965, is widely regarded as one of the most influential rock bands in history. Their groundbreaking albums, including The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, and The Wall, redefined the scene with their innovative soundscapes, philosophical lyrics, and stunning live shows. The Dark Side of the Moon alone spent an incredible 14 years on the Billboard 200 chart, cementing the band’s legacy as legends of progressive rock.

Pink Droyd brings the spirit of Pink Floyd to life with incredible precision, replicating the band’s intricate compositions and mesmerizing visuals. From the haunting melodies of “Comfortably Numb” to the pulsating beats of “Another Brick in the Wall,” fans can expect a full-spectrum tribute to the music that has resonated with millions worldwide. Their show is visually stunning with their robotic, intelligent light show, digital video accompaniment (including the Pink Floyd traditional circular video screen), and amazing laser show.

Tickets are available now for Pink Droyd’s February 8 performance at the NPAC. Photos submitted

“It has been over 15 years since bringing a Pink Floyd tribute to the Niswonger, and we are thrilled to bring this production to the stage,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert LIVE. “Pink Floyd’s music is iconic, and Pink Droyd delivers an incredible experience that fans will absolutely love. It’s a night you won’t want to miss.”

This performance is not just a concert – it’s a celebration of one of the most iconic bands in rock history. Whether you’re a longtime Pink Floyd fan or discovering their music for the first time, Pink Droyd offers a chance to experience the magic of the songs that have defined generations. Expect to hear a setlist filled with classics that evoke nostalgia while introducing younger audiences to the band’s enduring genius.

Don’t miss this extraordinary night of music and memories. Gather your friends and family, and join us at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. February 8. Secure your tickets today for as low as $19, and prepare for a night that will leave you “comfortably numb” reliving the hits of rock pioneers Pink Floyd.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday– Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.