Crestview girls defeat Van Wert 48-18

VW independent sports

Ellie Kline scored 21 points and Crestview defeated Van Wert 48-18 on Tuesday night.

Kline drained a pair of treys in the first quarter and Kennedy Crider added five points, and the Lady Knights burst out to a 14-3 lead. Kline added seven more points in the second quarter to help boost the lead to 27-12. Van Wert’s Katie DeAmicis hit a pair of triples in the second quarter and Jazzlyn Florence added a three pointer of her own. Kline scored eight more points in the third quarter, including two treys, as Crestview led 41-15 entering the fourth quarter.

Crider finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Van Wert was led by DeAmicis, who finished with seven points.

Van Wert will entertain St. Marys Memorial on Thursday and Crestview (15-3) will host Delphos Jefferson the same night.