Duo tops 1,000 points!

Crestview High School added two new 1,000 point scorers to the record books on back-to-back nights against Allen East last week. Ellie Kline, pictured above with head coach Mark Gregory, accomplished the feat Thursday night with a 35-point outburst. Wren Sheets, pictured below, reached the milestone the following night when he scored 18 points against the Mustangs. The Knights also won both games, 69-67 in overtime on Thursday and 61-48 on Friday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent