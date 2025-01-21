Elks donation…

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $1,000 to the Salvation Army of Van Wert for their Wednesday Lunch Program. The money is from a Spotlight Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation. The Elks National Foundation is a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by over 800,000 Elks and their families and friends from more than 1,800 Elks Lodges across the United States, Puerto Rico and the Philippines. With food prices rising and many still unemployed, there is an increased need to assist those who need a helping hand. Each Wednesday the Salvation Army provides a free lunch to those within the community who are in need.They serve up to 500 meals each week. Shown are Deb Weigner of the Van Wert Salvation Army and Mike Stanley, Lodge Elks National Foundation Chairman. Photo submitted