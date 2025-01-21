Gas prices rise over the last week

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 3.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand unchanged compared to a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has increased 8.1 cents in the last week and now stands at $3.606 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.49 per gallon on Monday while the most expensive was $4.11 per gallon, a difference of $1.62 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 4.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“It was only a matter of time before the national average began to rise, with oil prices last week reaching their highest level since July. Diesel prices have also jumped, driven by cold weather that has boosted heating oil demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’ll be closely monitoring potential impacts from any (presidential executive orders, while the threat of tariffs and possible retribution from Canada remain top of mind. However, the current increase is not yet the traditional seasonal rise, which is also likely to push prices higher and could begin in a few weeks.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

January 20, 2024: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

January 20, 2023: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

January 20, 2022: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

January 20, 2021: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

January 20, 2020: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

January 20, 2019: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 20, 2018: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

January 20, 2017: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

January 20, 2016: $1.63/g (U.S. Average: $1.87/g)

January 20, 2015: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)