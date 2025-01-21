ODOT seeking public comment on projects

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:

Allen County

State Route 66 resurfacing (PID: 107674)

The Ohio Department of Transportation is proposing to resurface 8.11 miles of pavement along Ohio 66 between the southern city limits of Delphos and the northern village limits of Spencerville. Echelon paving, a full width resurfacing method will be used.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to occur in the summer of 2026.

Additional information about the project can be found on the project website:

transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/107674

Van Wert County

State Route 66 Bridge Replacement (PID: 110590)

The Ohio Department of Transportation is proposing to replace the bridge that carries Ohio 66 (North State Street) over Jennings Creek on the northwest side of the city of Delphos, just southeast of the Delphos Jefferson High School.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is scheduled to start in the summer of 2028.

Work along this route will occur in the regulated floodplain of Jennings Creek. Impacts to this floodplain are anticipated to be minor and result in no rise in localized flood levels. A statement of findings detailing the results of the final floodplain analysis will be made available on the project website:

transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/110590

Written comments regarding these projects may be sent to: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, Ohio 45801; to nate.tessler@dot.ohio.gov; or submitted on the project webpage.

The deadline to provide comments is Friday, February 7. To ensure a timely response, please provide the project name, PID number, and your contact details. Comments received without contact information will not receive a response.

Project-related issues the public may wish to comment on include but are not limited to, historic or cultural resources, ecological resources, and environmental justice issues.