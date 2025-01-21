Ohio St. ends the season with a national championship

Local resident Kirk Berryman was at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to enjoy Ohio State’s national championship win over Notre Dame. Kirk Berryman photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

ATLANTA – For the seventh time in school history, the Ohio State Buckeyes are national champions. The Buckeyes locked up the title with a 34-23 victory over another storied program, Notre Dame, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday night.

After a loss to Michigan to end the regular season, Ohio State went on a seemingly improbable playoff run. The Buckeyes first knocked off No. 9 Tennesee, No. 1 Oregon, No. 5 Texas and then the seventh-seeded Fighting Irish to win the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff.

In four playoff games, Ohio State’s offense scored 42, 41, 28 and 34 points and the Buckeyes outscored their opponents 145-75.

There were plenty of heroes for Ohio State Monday night – including a patchwork offensive line that included a northwest Ohio standout, left guard Luke Montegomery. Quarterback Will Howard completed his first 13 passes and went on to finish 17-of-21 for 231 yards and two touchdowns, and the senior transfer from Kansas State made plays with his legs (16 carries, 57 yards) as well. Freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith finished with five receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, including a 57-yard bomb that all but secured the victory late in the fourth quarter. Junior running back Quinshon Judkins ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and caught a touchdown pass.

After Notre Dame opened the game with an 18-play, 75-yard drive that consumed nearly 10 minutes and ended with a touchdown that gave the Fighting Irish a 7-0 lead, Ohio State’s defense buckled down and allowed Notre Dame to run just seven more plays the entire first half. In addition, Notre Dame’s powerful running game gained just 53 yards against the Buckeyes.

The victory cools the hot seat considerably for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. A number of fans called for his firing after the loss to Michigan. After that game, new Ohio State Athletic Director Ross Bjork said Day’s job was safe. Now, many of the people who called for Day’s dismissal are hailing him as a hero.