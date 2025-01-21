Robert “Robbie” Dorsett

Robert “Robbie” Dorsett, 52, of Ohio City, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2025 at his home.

He was born on January 29, 1972 in Lima to the late Harold and Shirley (Spicer) Dorsett.

Robert Dorsett

Robbie graduated from Allen East High School in 1990. He then graduated from UNOH with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and business administration. He worked for 26 years for CNT Technologies as a network administrator and then was currently the IT Director for Buckeye Rubber Products. He loved coaching tee ball and little league and taught Sunday School at his church, Lifehouse Church in Van Wert. He was a member of Masons Lodge 218 in Van Wert. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds, and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

He is survived by his brother, Harold Dorsett II; twin brother, Rich (Carol) Dorsett; nieces and nephews, “Sissy” (Tiffany) Kelley, Cayla (Nick) Miller, Stormie Decker, Joey Hunter, Chasity (Ben) Davis, Mitchell Dorsett, and Madeline Dorsett; great-nieces and nephews, Kloey, Ayden, Noah, Weslee, Aubrey, Harlee, Skylar, Rory, and Gabe, as well as many dear friends and his church family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Hunter and his beloved feline companion, Reagan.

His family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m.Thursday, January 23, at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, at the funeral home. Pastor Matt Braun will officiate. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima. The family asks that all visitors wear their favorite Browns, Reds, or Buckeyes attire. A celebration of life will begin 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Lifehouse Church, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lifehouse Church (include in the memo: Upstreet).

Online condolences may be made at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.