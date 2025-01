Schools closed today, January 21

VW independent staff

Due to the extreme cold, including wind chill values well below zero, all local schools are closed today, Tuesday, January 21.

That includes Crestview Local Schools, Delphos City Schools and Delphos St. John’s, Lincolnview Local Schools, St. Mary of the Assumption, Van Wert City Schools, Vantage Career Center and Wayne Trace.

Rhodes State College in Lima is closed today as well.