Schools on delay on Wednesday

VW independent staff

Due to the extreme cold, Crestview Local Schools, Lincolnview Local Schools, Van Wert City Schools, Vantage Career Center and Thomas Edison Preschool are on a two-hour delay on Wednesday, January 22.

In addition, Wright State Lake Campus will be delayed until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Northwest State Community College will not have classes until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Classes Rhodes State College in Lima will be virtual on Wednesday, and clinicals are canceled.