Tuesday morning fire…

Scott and Grover Hill Fire Departments were called to a small structure fire on Defiance Trail Road shortly before 7:30 a.m. this morning. Upon arrival the structure was almost completely destroyed and firefighters were able to quickly put out the remaining flames. No one was injured in the fire, but fire crews were subjected to bitterly cold temperatures that were in the five degree range. Also responding to the scene was the Van Wert County Sheriff Department. Bob Barnes photos