More repairs…

If you’re in downtown Van Wert, you won’t see this clock. The iconic Van Wert National Bank clock at the corner of Main and Washington streets was disassembled last Friday and was taken away for more repairs. The clock was restored and supposedly repaired when it was put back in its familiar spot last July but by October, it wasn’t operating properly. The firm that did the work is now out of business, so the Van Wert County Foundation has sent it to the Verdin Clock Company in Cincinnati. Following their evaluation, a decision will be made about the need for additional repairs. Van Wert independent file photo