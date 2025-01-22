Real estate transfers 1/13-1/17/25

Sharon Ann Carr to Blair A. Thompson, Van Wert inlots, lot 3077.

Deborah Ann McCoy to Judith Ann McCoy-Vadney, Judith Ann Rusine McCoy, Judith A. McCoy, a portion of Section 31, Ridge Township; a portion of Section 30, Ridge Township.

Judith Ann McCoy-Vadney, Michael Vadney, Judith Ann Rusine McCoy, Judith A. McCoy to Deborah Ann McCoy, a portion of Section 26, Ridge Township; a portion of Section 16, Ridge Township; a section of Section 16, Ridge Township.

Mark A. Brotherwood, Mark Allan Brotherwood, Mark Brotherwood, Brenda K. Brotherwood, Brenda Kay Brotherwood, Brenda Brotherwood to Kyle A. E. Brotherwood, Nicole E. Brotherwood, Hope A. Rager, a portion of Section 22, Liberty Township; Ohio City inlots 261, 262, 263.

Mark A. Brotherwood, Mark Allan Brotherwood, Mark Brotherwood, Brenda K. Brotherwood, Brenda Kay Brotherwood, Brenda Brotherwood to Brotherwood Rentals LLC, Ohio City inlots 475, 565.

Mark A. Brotherwood, Mark Allan Brotherwood, Mark Brotherwood, Brenda K. Brotherwood, Brenda Kay Brotherwood, Brenda Brotherwood to Kyle A. E. Brotherwood, Ohio City inlots 218, 219.

Douglas A. Dye, Brenda J. Dye to Douglas A. Dye, Brenda J. Dye, a portion of Section 2, Ridge Township.

Jeannine C. Roediger to Michael C. Roediger, a portion of Section 17, York Township.

Janet L. Trutwig-McCrory Irrevocable Trust, First Merchants Bank, First Merchants Trust Company, First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors, Janet L. Trutwig Family Living Trust to Jule Louise Godsey, a portion of Section 30, Pleasant Township.

Estate of Denise Ideal Russell, Estate of Denise Ideal Jones to Ray Allen Barnes, Van Wert inlots, lot 3676.

Clay C. Mosier Family Living Trust, Sherry L. Mosier Family Living Trust to Connor C. Mosier, Rachel B. Mosier, a portion of Section 23, Liberty Township.

Clay C. Mosier Family Living Trust, Sherry L. Mosier Family Living Trust to Lauren M. Jay, Corey S. Jay, a portion of Section 30, Liberty Township.

Clay C. Mosier Family Living Trust, Sherry L. Mosier Family Living Trust to Clay C. Mosier Family Living Trust, Shery L. Mosier Family Living Trust, a portion of Section 23, Liberty Township.

Marilyn H. Brant Living Trust, Kimberly L. Brandt TR, Tamara S. Brandt TR, Kimberly Lynn Brandt TR, Tamara Sue Brant, TR, to Kimberly L. Brandt Revocable Trust, Kimberly L. Brandt Revocable Trust TR, a portion of Section 33, Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 29, Pleasant Township.

Marilyn H. Brant Living Trust, Kimberly L. Brandt TR, Tamara S. Brandt TR, Kimberly Lynn Brandt TR, Tamara Sue Brant, TR, to Kimberly L. Brandt Revocable Trust, Kimberly L. Brandt Revocable Trust TR, a portion of Section 29, Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 29, Pleasant Township.

Kimberly Lynn Brandt to Tamara S. Brant Revocable Trust, a portion of Section 29, Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 29, Pleasant Township.

Estate of Donna J. Martz to Mary Martz, Van Wert inlots, lot 421, 422.

Geoffrey T. Miller, Amanda K. Miller to Geoffrey T. Miller Revocable Living Trust, Geoffrey T. Miller Revocable Living Trust TR, Amanda K. Miller Revocable Living Trust, Amanda K. Miller Revocable Living Trust TR, a portion of Section 31, Pleasant Township.

Gage Perl to Dylan Roberts, Alixandra Roberts, Van Wert inlots, lot 2683.

Dylan A. Roberts, Alixandra Roberts to Maxon Penix, Van Wert inlots, lot 101.

Gregg L. Bashore, Sandra K. Bashore to Andrew G. Bashore, Van Wert inlots, lot 3927.

Heather Hitchcock, Thomas Hitchcock to Braydon D. Hart, Danielle L. Ray-Hart, Van Wert inlots, lot 3035.

Estate of Robert J. Carroll Sr. to Diane Carroll, Van Wert inlots, lot 504.

Randy D. Myers, Betty J. Myers to Randy D. Myer Family Trust, Randy D. Myers Family Trust TR, Betty Jo Myers Family Trust, Betty Jo Myers Family Trust TR, Betty Jo Myers Family Trust, a portion of Section 27, Harrison Township.

Estate of Richard Coyne to Pamela K. Summers, a portion of Section 8, Tully Township.

Daniel W. Hemker to Molly J. Hemker, a portion of Section 36, Ridge Township.

Molly J. Hemker, Molly Hemker to Daniel W. Hemker, a portion of Section 36, Ridge Township.

Devin Poe, Jenna Poe to Ken Mueller, Zavier Buzard, Delphos inlots, lot 289, lot 288.

Rachael A. Parker, Jason W. Parker, Rachael A. Kittle to Abby Vanderhorst, Austen Vanderhort, Van Wert inlots, lot 1551.

Clay A. Strawser, Clay Strawser to Village of Scott, Scott Village, Scott outlots, lot 2, lot 9, lot 39.

Joseph McCarty, Thomas M. Riggenbach SHF., to Amy Johns, Ricky Johns Jr., Van Wert Subdivisions, lot 72.

Josh Ish, Mary J. Ish to Jerry L. Rager Revocable Living Trust, Jerry L. Rager Revocable Living Trust TR, Julie K. Rager Revocable Living Trust, Julie K. Rager Revocable Living Trust TR, a portion of Section 36, Union Township; a portion of Section 36, Union Township.

Mary Jane Doster, 2023 Revocable Living Trust, Mary Jane Doster Revocable Living Trust TR, Heather Steven Doster TR, to Heather Steven Doster 2024 Trust, Heather Steven Doster TR, a portion of Section 4, Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 5, Hoaglin Township.