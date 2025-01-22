Several hearings held in local court

VW independent staff

Six criminal defendants changed their pleas during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Kyle Grieshaber, 38, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. February 26.

Emily Apple, 38, of Paulding, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Armani Perkins, 18, of Van Wert, changed his plea to domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 5.

Donald Lewis, 60, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 3:30 p.m. February 20.

Jeremy Broshears, 35, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 5.

Roy Densel Jr., 50, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 5.

Three other hearings were held on Wednesday.

Julian Pettis, 30, of Cincinnati, was found to be incompetent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic Services in Toledo. He was ordered to be transferred to the Central Ohio Behavioral Healthcare Psychiatric Hospital until he is restored to competency or further order of the court. He’s charged with attempted rape, a second degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth degree felony, and strangulation, a third degree felony.

Kevin Streets, 57, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to OVI, a first degree misdemeanor; improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth degree felony, and another charge of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with no driving privileges and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. February 27.

Kaden Ballard, 23, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and theft, all fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond; and a pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. February 5.

During a hearing held on Tuesday, Christopher Gile, 24, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. February 20. Gile is charged with felonious assault, a second degree felony; stragulation, a fifth degree felony, and two counts of domestic violence, both first degree misdemeanors.