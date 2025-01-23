Kathy E. Lee

Kathy E. Lee, 62, of Van Wert passed away at her residence on Monday, January 20, 2025.

She was born July 20, 1962 in Wyandotte, Michigan a daughter of Clifford Faye Fought and Wanda Lee Best, both of whom are deceased. On October 23, 2000, she married Michael R. Lee who survives her in Van Wert.

Kathy is survived by her son, Matthew Fought; Michael’s children, Kaitlyne (Arnold) Winebar and their child, Arcaydian, Kassandra (Jerry) Redmond and their children, Benjamin and Elizabeth, and a grandchild, Mercede Clark. She is also survived by a sister Brenda (Chris) Holloway and their children, Missy, Stacey and Rachael and their children Christopher, Farrah, Denver Rose, Julianne, and Elijah.

.Kathy was a caring and loving wife. She had been employed for a time in a 411 telephone office in Seattle. She had also worked with Senator Brown to help promote the rights of children with disabilities in public schools.

The family will receive those wishing to pay their respects from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m.

Preferred memorials: Multiple Sclerosis Association.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.