Not closing?

Is Van Wert’s Big Lots going to be spared? It’s not clear, but there is a clue that it may be spared from permanent closure. Gordon Brothers, the Boston-based investment group that purchased the bankrupt discount retailer, has released a list of Big Lots store leases that are for sale, indicating those locations will not remain under new ownership and will close for good. That list includes 23 Ohio locations, but the Van Wert store is not on that list. A store manager said by phone on Thursday that no new information has been given to management. Van Wert independent file photo