Official low temps dipped below zero

VW independent staff

Just how cold did it get in Van Wert this week?

According to Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, the low temperature on Monday, January 20, was 1-below zero. On Tuesday and Wednesday, January 21-22, the official low temperature in Van Wert was 6-below zero.

According to WANE-TV, Van Wert had the region’s lowest wind chill on Wednesday, 25-below zero.