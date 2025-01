Record setter!

Last Thursday Ellie Kline joined the 1,000 point club and Thursday night she became the school’s all-time assist leader. She also scored 21 points to help the Lady Knights defeat Delphos Jefferson 58-29. Kaci Gregory added 16 points and Kennedy Crider finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Crestview (16-3, 6-1 NWC) will play at Versailles on Saturday. JV tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent