Roughriders top Cougar wrestlers

VW independent sports/submitted information

The Van Wert wrestling team traveled to St. Marys Thursday night for a WBL matchup with the Roughriders. St. Marys came away with a 57-21 victory. Individual results are listed below.

215 – Zaden Williams (SM) won by injury default over Ben Verville (VW)

285 – Breese Bollenbacher (VW) pinned (1:05) Robert Williams (SM)

106 – Cayden McCullough (SM) forfeit

113 – Jax VanGundy (SM) pinned (1:42) Heath Calvelage (VW)

120 – Ryan Wallace (VW) pinned (5:08) over Colton Luedeke (SM)

126 – Tristan Hoehn (VW) pinned (1:30) Declan Bruce (SM)

132 – Tre Moore (SM) forfeit

138 – Tate Hisey (SM) pinned (:59) Roman Martin (VW)

144 – Briggs Wallace (VW) 10-4 decision over Dyllan Fink (SM)

150 – Noah Bruce (SM) pinned (1:10) Ben Hamilton (VW)

157 – Zach Myers (SM) 10-7 decision over Alex Benner (VW)

165 – Bo Hertenstein (SM) pinned (2:07) Auston Welker (VW)

175 – Cole Donovan (SM) won by injury default over Max Heuerman (VW)

190 – Noah Allen (SM) forfeit

The Cougars will compete at the Ben Logan Raider Invitational on Saturday.