Roughriders top Cougar wrestlers
VW independent sports/submitted information
The Van Wert wrestling team traveled to St. Marys Thursday night for a WBL matchup with the Roughriders. St. Marys came away with a 57-21 victory. Individual results are listed below.
215 – Zaden Williams (SM) won by injury default over Ben Verville (VW)
285 – Breese Bollenbacher (VW) pinned (1:05) Robert Williams (SM)
106 – Cayden McCullough (SM) forfeit
113 – Jax VanGundy (SM) pinned (1:42) Heath Calvelage (VW)
120 – Ryan Wallace (VW) pinned (5:08) over Colton Luedeke (SM)
126 – Tristan Hoehn (VW) pinned (1:30) Declan Bruce (SM)
132 – Tre Moore (SM) forfeit
138 – Tate Hisey (SM) pinned (:59) Roman Martin (VW)
144 – Briggs Wallace (VW) 10-4 decision over Dyllan Fink (SM)
150 – Noah Bruce (SM) pinned (1:10) Ben Hamilton (VW)
157 – Zach Myers (SM) 10-7 decision over Alex Benner (VW)
165 – Bo Hertenstein (SM) pinned (2:07) Auston Welker (VW)
175 – Cole Donovan (SM) won by injury default over Max Heuerman (VW)
190 – Noah Allen (SM) forfeit
The Cougars will compete at the Ben Logan Raider Invitational on Saturday.
