Yost announces run for governor

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Thursday he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in 2026.

“This is my heart, my home,” Yost said. “I work for the people of Ohio, and I love my bosses. From the time I get up in the morning until I go to bed at night, I’m thinking about them and our future.”

Dave Yost

In a press release, Yost stated as Ohio Attorney General, he protected Ohioans’ Second Amendment rights and fought in court against the Biden administration’s open-border policies. He succeeded in winning legal battles against federal overreach and won a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses.

The press release also noted a case against a major energy corporation for its role in a public corruption scandal saved Ohio taxpayers more than a billion dollars, and said he has defended policies that protect girls’ sports and shield minors from irreversible gender transition surgeries. The statement said he has also championed new laws that strengthen charter school accountability and protect school choice in Ohio.

“After receiving a groundswell of support from voters across the state and much prayer and consultation, I am answering the call to duty,” Yost said. “I will be faithful. I will not falter, and I will not fail.”

Yost was elected Ohio Attorney General in 2018 and re-elected in 2022, with more votes than any Attorney General in Ohio history. He also served two terms as Ohio Auditor and Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney. Prior to serving in elected office, Yost practiced law in Delaware County. He and his wife, Darlene, live in Columbus. They have three adult children and five grandchildren.