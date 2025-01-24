Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 24.

GMC

Ayersville 61 Hicksville 27

Fairview 68 Antwerp 59

Paulding 72 Edgerton 50

Tinora 44 Wayne Trace 38

MAC

Coldwater 55 Fort Recovery 50

Delphos St. John’s 51 St. Henry 45

Marion Local 54 New Bremen 36

Minster 50 Parkway 42

Versailles 61 New Knoxville 35

NWC

Bluffton 71 Lincolnview 54

Columbus Grove 51 Spencerville 47

Crestview 64 Delphos Jefferson 35

Lima Central Catholic 57 Allen East 51

PCL

Fort Jennings 43 Ottoville 39

Miller City 57 Continental 28

WBL

Defiance 68 Kenton 33

Elida 49 Celina 36

Ottawa-Glandorf 60 Bath 41

Shawnee 63 Wapakoneta 33

Van Wert 47 St. Marys Memorial 33