Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 24.
GMC
Ayersville 61 Hicksville 27
Fairview 68 Antwerp 59
Paulding 72 Edgerton 50
Tinora 44 Wayne Trace 38
MAC
Coldwater 55 Fort Recovery 50
Delphos St. John’s 51 St. Henry 45
Marion Local 54 New Bremen 36
Minster 50 Parkway 42
Versailles 61 New Knoxville 35
NWC
Bluffton 71 Lincolnview 54
Columbus Grove 51 Spencerville 47
Crestview 64 Delphos Jefferson 35
Lima Central Catholic 57 Allen East 51
PCL
Fort Jennings 43 Ottoville 39
Miller City 57 Continental 28
WBL
Defiance 68 Kenton 33
Elida 49 Celina 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 60 Bath 41
Shawnee 63 Wapakoneta 33
Van Wert 47 St. Marys Memorial 33
POSTED: 01/24/25 at 10:15 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports