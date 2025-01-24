Janet Coleen Etzler

Janet Coleen Etzler, 82, went to be with the Lord at 12:10 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2025, at Vancrest Nursing Home.

She was born on March 25, 1942, in Van Wert, the daughter of Floyd E. Bagley and Helen E. (Bricker) Bagley, who both preceded her in death.

On August 25, 1962, she married Raymond Etzler who survives. They shared 62 wonderful, eventful years together.

Coleen is survived by a daughter, Lori (Mike) Hammons of rural Van Wert, and three sons; Douglas (Lisa) Etzler of rural Van Wert, Andrew (Jeanette) Etzler of St. Henry, and Daniel (Elaine) Etzler of Advance, North Carolina. They have enjoyed 11 grandchildren – grandsons, Javin Etzler, Kalen Etzler, Gavin Etzler, Kyle Hammons (Ebany) and Brett (Alison) Hammons; granddaughters, Raegan Hammons, Kylie Etzler (Isaiah LaTurner), Myia Etzler, Marlee (Jake) Madding, Nora (Braden) Smith, Addy (Preston) Canady and Ava Etzler, as well as seven great-grandchildren.

Coleen is also survived by her sibling, Diane (Larry) Webb, Janell (Paul) Boroff; sisters-in-law, Linda Bagley, Sara Bagley, Betty Wagner; and brothers-in-law, Floyd (Ruth Ann) Etzler, and Dennis (Nancy) Etzler.

She is preceeded in death by brothers, Floyd Eugene Bagley, James D. Bagley, and Ronald R. Bagley; sister-in-law, Joanne Bagley, and brother-in-law, Merle Wagner.

Coleen graduated from Convoy-Union High School in 1960. She continued her education at Defiance College earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in 1964. After graduation she taught six years at Ohio City Liberty Schools and 29 years at Crestview Schools. Working with children was her life’s work but her love of the Lord and sharing that with her students was her true passion.

After retiring from teaching she spent several years as a volunteer at Crestview Elementary, helping students in reading and math. She also organized a tutoring program for students after school at the Convoy Village Ministry Center working with after school homework assignments.

Coleen was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and Weekday School and served on numerous committees.

Perhaps her favorite past time was supporting all of her grandchildrens’ activities by following their sports, music and social events. She loves them all very much.

The family would also like to thank CHP Hospice and the nurses at Vancrest for all their help with Coleen’s care.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 27, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy. Calling hours will be from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, at the church.

Preferred memorials: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Convoy Community Foundation and Gideons International.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.