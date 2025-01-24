Lancer bowlers split with Minster

VW independent sports

DELPHOS — Lincolnview and Minster split in varsity bowling action on Thursday, with the Lancer girls topping the Wildcats 2431-2144, and Minster winning the boys match 2866-2453. Both matches were played at the Delphos Recreation Center.

Abby Dannenfelser led the Lady Lancers with a fine 213-226-439 series, followed by Hadley Goins (176-193-369), Aydreigh Hanicq (185-147-332), Karighan King (159-149-308) and Aubrey Ricker (143-144-287).

On the boys’ side, Lincolnview’s Pacey Early rolled a 204-198-402 series, followed by Zach Newell (171-198-369), Evan Elling (196-128-324), Grayden Clay (170-135-305), Owen Dannenfelser (177) and Logan Block (137).