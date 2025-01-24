Richard Anthony Barrientos

Richard Anthony Barrientos, 89, of Van Wert, passed away early Thursday morning, January 23, 2025.

He was born April 22, 1935, in Van Wert, to Serbando and Juana (Moreno) Barrientos. On May 23, 1959, he married the former Juanita J. Beers. Together, they shared 61 years of marriage.

Richard retired from Aeroquip, in Van Wert, after many years of service. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Van Wert.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Laura (Mark) Holcomb of Wichita Falls, Texas and Lisa (Steve) Adams of Van Wert; grandchildren, Rusty (Stormi) Holcomb, Alyson (Anthony) Carter, Ashley (Brian) Berning, John Putman, Nikki Adams and Nate (Denny Willecke) Adams; great-grandchildren, Madilyn Berning, June Berning, Ruth Berning, Henry Berning, Evelyn Carter, Harper Carter, Averret Carter, Kalen Barrientos, Evaleigh Ann Barrientos, Lucy Holcomb, Ty Arnold and Row Arnold, and a granddaughter-in-law, Lauren Barrientos.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juanita J. Barrientos; grandson, Leevi Barrientos; a great-grandson, Oliver Berning, and siblings, Robert Barrientos, Arthur Barrientos, Serbando Barrientos, Jr, John Barrientos, Max Barrientos, Margaret Nieto, Josephine Rayer and Evangeline Hutchison.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was an avid runner into his sixties, was very handy – he remodeled his house twice and even remolded his daughter Laura’s house, enjoyed riding his motorcycle in retirement and was an avid sports fan, especially football. The Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame were his favorites.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, January 27, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with officiating minister, John Rager. A private burial will take place at a later date in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: CHP Home Care and Hospice or to First Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.