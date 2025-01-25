DCC creates Cannabis Service Center

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control has launched the Cannabis Service Center (CSC). The centralized clearinghouse will allow the DCC to more efficiently process, manage and respond to inquiries it receives from licensees, medical patients, non-medical consumers, the public, and other stakeholders.

The Division currently receives an average of 120 inquiries each day, covering a wide range of topics. With the development of this updated system, when someone contacts the Division via the information below, a case will be created within the CSC. Depending on the nature of the inquiry, it will be assigned to the appropriate team or individual for follow-up and resolution.

To submit an inquiry to the CSC, individuals can contact the Division by phone or email:

While the CSC is initially focused on core case management functionality, plans are underway to expand its capabilities, such as the development of a licensee portal and the addition of various tools and resources to enhance user experience.

The CSC is modeled after the highly successful Liquor Enterprise Service Center, which is operated by the Division of Liquor Control at Commerce. Like the LESC, the CSC serves as a single point of contact to ensure timely and effective case management.

“Over the course of the past year, the Division has received countless inquiries from a wide range of individuals, businesses and industries,” said DCC Superintendent Jim Canepa. “While we’ve done our best to ensure a timely response and provide helpful guidance, this resource will allow us to more efficiently engage with individuals in the event they are asking questions, seeking guidance or sharing concerns related to Ohio’s cannabis market. The division’s mission is to ensure a fair and equitable marketplace for this industry, as well as safe and tested products for those who choose to use them, and this will be an additional resource that will support that mission.”