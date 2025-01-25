Head-on crash kills four people

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Paulding County that claimed four lives.

The accident occurred on U.S. 24 near milepost 15 in Emerald Township at approximately 9:15 p.m. Friday.

A semi-truck driver identified as Gary Wayne Woods, 72, of Clio, Michigan was eastbound on U.S. 24, when his rig went off the left side of the roadway and through the median, then struck a westbound 2015 Honda Pilot head-on.

Four of the five occupants in the Pilot were pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining person, who was a passenger in the front, was life flighted to Toledo. St. Vincnent Medical Center by Mercy Health. Woods was taken by ambulance to Defiance Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The names of the occupants will be released, pending next-of-kin notification.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding Fire and EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight, ODOT and Hague Towing.