Hoops recap: Knights and Lancers

VW independent sports

Crestview 64 Delphos Jefferson 35

DELPHOS — A balanced Crestview scoring attack helped the Knights to their 13th straight victory, a dominating 64-35 win over Delphos Jefferson Friday night. The win, coupled with Spencerville’s upset loss to Columbus Grove, puts the Knights in a three-way tie for first in the NWC with the Bearcats and Bulldogs.

Wren Sheets and Tommy Heffner helped Crestview (13-3, 4-1 NWC) get off to a fast start. Sheets scored eight points in the opening quarter, including four free throws, while Heffner added five points and the Knights led 20-11 at the end of the period. Hayden Perrott and Will Sheets combined to score nine points in the second quarter and the Knights extended their lead to 34-22 at halftime.

The Knights ended any doubt with a 17-8 third quarter scoring edge. Wren Sheets pumped in six pionts and Heffner and Will Sheets each added four. In the fourth quarter, Perrott swished in a pair of treys and Cash Hammons added a triple. Perrott and Wren Sheets each finished with 14 points, Will Sheets scored 12 points and Heffner added 11. Karder Agner led Delphos Jefferson with 12 points, while Mason Wiltsie added 11 points, including five in the first quarter.

Crestview will host Celina tonight (5 p.m. junior varsity start), while Delphos Jefferson (3-11, 0-4 NWC) will travel to Ayersville tonight.

Bluffton 71 Lincolnview 54

BLUFFTON — Max Hammons led all scorers with 20 points but Lincolnview fell to Bluffton on the road, 71-54 on Friday night.

The game was close in the first half. Bluffton (10-4, 2-2 NWC) led 16-14 after one quarter, with Bean Ginther and Blake Sommers each scoring five points for the Pirates, while Hammons scored five points of his own and Holden Price added four. In the second quarter, Carter Hohenbrink took over for Bluffton, scoring eight points as the Pirates, while Hammons added five more and Kreston Tow put in four points.

Bluffton was able to pull away in the second half. Leading 31-28 to start the third quarter, the Pirates outscored the Lancers 20-13 and led 51-41 at the end of the period. Bluffton enjoyed an identical scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.

The Pirates had four players finish in double figures. Sommers had 15 points, Marek Donaldson finished with 12 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and Hohenbrink and Kain Wright each finished with 11 points. Tow finished with nine points for Lincolnview, while Price and Chayse Overholt each tallied eight points.

Lincolnview (5-10, 0-4 NWC) will host Parkway tonight.