Ohio Has Talent! finals to feature a wide array of acts

VW independent staff/submitted information

Ohio Has Talent! returns for its 15th show at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert. This year’s show features 15 local, regional, and statewide acts displaying a variety of talents competing for prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250 determined by audience votes.

The show is presented by CHP Home Care & Hospice and is a benefit for its hospice patient care fund that helps patients and families with coverage deficiencies.

2025 Ohio Has Talent Finalists :

Shay Boroff , 17, from Mendon – vocal

Hayden Castleman , 17, from Rockford – piano/vocal

Jordon Detamore , 33, from Hicksville – vocal

Brigitte Galauner , 28, from Cuyahoga Falls – dancer

Jumpin Jammers , group from Van Wert Elementary School – jump rope

Cameron King , 18, from Alvada – drum major/twirler

Reid Knuth & Rachel Tebbe , 22, from Coldwater – duet/Broadway

Cason Leavitt , 8, from New Albany – vocal

Lilana Liberato, 16, from Bluffton – vocal/bilingual

Dustin & Nick Long , 25,from Delphos – duet/Country

Guy Amos Marcelin , 47, from Lima (Haiti) – vocal

Minster Jugglers , group from Minster Local Schools – juggling

Ikpemesi Ogundare , 26, from Bowling Green – vocal/opera

Lily Ridler , 20, from New Bremen – vocal/trumpet

Gabrielle Sheets, 25, from Van Wert – vocal/Broadway

A panel of judges selected the contestants for the finals in December. The finalists will take the stage on March 1 and will be judged by the audience. Those in attendance will receive a vote. Votes are counted by the CHP finance team and the winners are then announced.

Tickets range from $15 to $25 each and are available now at VanWertLive.com.