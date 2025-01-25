The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025

Ohio Has Talent! finals to feature a wide array of acts

VW independent staff/submitted information

Ohio Has Talent! returns for its 15th show at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert. This year’s show features 15 local, regional, and statewide acts displaying a variety of talents competing for prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250 determined by audience votes.

The show is presented by CHP Home Care & Hospice and is a benefit for its hospice patient care fund that helps patients and families with coverage deficiencies.

2025 Ohio Has Talent Finalists:

  • Shay Boroff, 17, from Mendon – vocal
  • Hayden Castleman, 17, from Rockford – piano/vocal
  • Jordon Detamore, 33, from Hicksville – vocal
  • Brigitte Galauner, 28, from Cuyahoga Falls – dancer
  • Jumpin Jammers, group from Van Wert Elementary School – jump rope
  • Cameron King, 18, from Alvada – drum major/twirler
  • Reid Knuth & Rachel Tebbe, 22, from Coldwater – duet/Broadway
  • Cason Leavitt, 8, from New Albany – vocal
  • Lilana Liberato, 16, from Bluffton – vocal/bilingual
  • Dustin & Nick Long, 25,from Delphos – duet/Country
  • Guy Amos Marcelin, 47, from Lima (Haiti) – vocal
  • Minster Jugglers, group from Minster Local Schools – juggling
  • Ikpemesi Ogundare, 26, from Bowling Green – vocal/opera
  • Lily Ridler, 20, from New Bremen – vocal/trumpet
  • Gabrielle Sheets, 25, from Van Wert – vocal/Broadway

A panel of judges selected the contestants for the finals in December. The finalists will take the stage on March 1 and will be judged by the audience. Those in attendance will receive a vote. Votes are counted by the CHP finance team and the winners are then announced.

Tickets range from $15 to $25 each and are available now at VanWertLive.com.

