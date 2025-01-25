Schumm Rd. fire…

Firefighters from Wren, Willshire, Ohio City and Convoy were dispatched to a fire on Schumm Road at approximately 7 a.m. Friday. The blaze in a utility building was quickly contained, but the building was deemed a total loss. Van Wert County CERT and the Van Wert Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control, and CERT also provided first responders with hot coffee and drinks. The temperature at the time was just six degrees. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Bob Barnes photos