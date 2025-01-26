Bollenbacher wins title at invite

VW independent sports/submitted information

BELLEFONTAINE — On Saturday, the Van Wert Cougar wrestling team traveled to Benjamin Logan to compete in the Raider Invitational. Despite having just seven wrestlers, the Cougars placed 11th out of 21 teams. Breese Bollenbacher won the 285 pound championship and Briggs Wallace was the runner-up in the 144 pound weight class.

The Cougars are back in action on Thursday when they host the Ottawa- Glandorf Titans in a WBL matchup in the Cougar’s Den.