Dog license deadline is this Friday

VW independent staff/submitted information

A final reminder – the deadline for Van Wert County dog owners to purchase 2025 dog licenses is this Friday, January 31. All dogs three months old or older must have a license.

Dog tags may be purchased by mail, online or at one of the following locations:

Van Wert County Auditor’s Office, Room 205, Van Wert County Courthouse, Van Wert

Animal Clinic of Van Wert, 13995 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert

Trisha’s Ruff Grooming 309 Bonnewitz Ave., Van Wert

Ohio City Express 511 W. Carmean St., Ohio City

Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, 109 W. Tully St., Convoy

Willshire RoadDog 603 Rockford Rd., Willshire

Dog licenses may also be purchased online here. A convenience fee will apply. The license cost is $18 per tag. For licenses purchased after January 31, a penalty of $18 per year tag must be paid in addition to license cost. A three-year tag for $54 and lifetime dog tag for $180 are available only in the Auditor’s Office. Kennel licenses are $90 for five tags. Extra tags are $1 each. The penalty for a kennel license is $90 if purchased after January 31.