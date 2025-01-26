Dog license deadline is this Friday
VW independent staff/submitted information
A final reminder – the deadline for Van Wert County dog owners to purchase 2025 dog licenses is this Friday, January 31. All dogs three months old or older must have a license.
Dog tags may be purchased by mail, online or at one of the following locations:
- Van Wert County Auditor’s Office, Room 205, Van Wert County Courthouse, Van Wert
- Animal Clinic of Van Wert, 13995 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert
- Trisha’s Ruff Grooming 309 Bonnewitz Ave., Van Wert
- Ohio City Express 511 W. Carmean St., Ohio City
- Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, 109 W. Tully St., Convoy
- Willshire RoadDog 603 Rockford Rd., Willshire
Dog licenses may also be purchased online here. A convenience fee will apply. The license cost is $18 per tag. For licenses purchased after January 31, a penalty of $18 per year tag must be paid in addition to license cost. A three-year tag for $54 and lifetime dog tag for $180 are available only in the Auditor’s Office. Kennel licenses are $90 for five tags. Extra tags are $1 each. The penalty for a kennel license is $90 if purchased after January 31.
