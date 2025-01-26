Homestead Exemption threshold changes

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Homestead Exemption program income thresholds has changed for the 2025 tax year payable in 2026. The threshold for senior citizens 65 and over is now $40,000 Ohio Adjusted Gross Wages (Line 3 on State of Ohio tax forms). There is no income guideline for disabled veterans (or their surviving spouse) receiving 100 percent VA disability.

If you feel you may qualify, an application may be picked up in the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office (Room 205) in the Van Wert County Courthouse, downloaded here, or by contacting the office at 419.238.0843 Option 1.