Klopfenstein introduces energy bill

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) has introduced House Bill 15, legislation he said will boost power generation in Ohio while improving affordability for ratepayers and increasing reliability within the state’s electrical grid.

According to a press release, House Bill 15 supports market forces in the energy sector, removes barriers to new Ohio electricity generation development, and protects Ohio ratepayers from unnecessary costs.

Roy Klopfenstein

“Ohio has experienced significant economic growth in recent years, thanks to projects like Intel and more recently, Anduril Industries coming to our state,” Klopfenstein said. “We’re currently ranked No. 1 in the nation for infrastructure and economic development investment. However, these successes have highlighted the urgency of creating a comprehensive plan that not only supports the continued growth of these opportunities but also improves affordability for all Ohioans.”

“Reliable, affordable energy is a key economic driver for the State of Ohio and, even more importantly, is absolutely vital to the integrity of our national security,” said Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport), Chair of the House Energy Committee. “This issue has been brought to the forefront through President Trump’s recent executive order declaring a National Energy Emergency. Energy is essential to the ability of our workforce to thrive and produce in today’s economy, and this bill aims to fundamentally address both of these imperative issues so that Ohioans will benefit from more available energy and increased security.

“As Chair of the Energy Committee, I look forward to vetting this bill in collaboration with my fellow committee members as part of the legislative process,” he added.

Supports market forces in the energy sector

House Bill 15 facilitates competitive intrastate transmission, repeals the OVEC subsidies included in previous legislation and repeals utility scale solar subsidies.

Promotes electricity generation across Ohio

House Bill 15 removes barriers to new Ohio electricity generation development by prohibiting Electric Distribution Company (EDC) ownership of generation, prohibiting EDCs from bidding in the wholesale market using ratepayer-funded assets, and transferring the Tangible Property Tax from electric generating facilities to the transmission and distribution systems.

Improves affordability for Ohioans

House Bill 15 protects Ohio ratepayers from unnecessary costs by repealing the electric security plan (ESP statute), requiring all Standard Services Offers (SSO) to be market offers, increasing Competitive Retail Electric Supplier (CRES) and Competitive Retail Natural Gas Supplier (CRNGS) bonding requirements, requiring customer notifications of contract changes, and permitting supplier consolidated billing, on-bill financing, purchase of receivables and seamless enrollments.

The legislation comes in response to the high demand for electricity generation as Ohio continues to attract various data centers and companies such as Intel, Honda and Anduril.

House Bill 15 will now be vetted through the committee process.

Klopfenstein represents Ohio’s 82nd District, which includes all of Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties and the southern portion of Defiance County.