On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Games are subject to change.
WKSD
Tuesday, January 28 – Crestview at Shawnee (girls)
Thursday, January 30 – Antwerp at Wayne Trace (girls)
Friday, January 31 – Wayne Trace at Antwerp (boys)
Saturday, February 1 – Hicksville at Crestview (boys)
WERT
Friday, January 31 – Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert (boys)
