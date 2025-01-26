On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

The Van Wert County Courthouse

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Games are subject to change.

WKSD 

Tuesday, January 28 – Crestview at Shawnee (girls)

Thursday, January 30 – Antwerp at Wayne Trace (girls)

Friday, January 31 – Wayne Trace at Antwerp (boys)

Saturday, February 1 – Hicksville at Crestview (boys)

WERT

Friday, January 31 – Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert (boys)

