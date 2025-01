Sunday afternoon crash…

A non-injury two vehicle accident occurred at N.Washington St. at Lassus Handy Dandy just before 3 p.m. Sunday. Van Wert Fire and EMS units were dispatched to the scene and after arrival it was determined their services were not needed. The Van Wert Police Department investigated the accident. Hague Towing removed one vehicle from the scene. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer