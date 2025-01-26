VW independent basketball roundup

Girls basketball

Crestview 54 Versailles 53

VERSAILLES — With her team trailing by one point, Ellie Kline hit a pair of free throws with 8.9 seconds left in the game and the Lady Knights beat Versailles 54-53 on Saturday, giving Crestview a perfect 6-0 mark against MAC teams this season.

“It was a really good road win,” Crestview head coach Mark Gregory said. “They had won their last seven games.”

Wren Sheets (33) tries to muscle his way to the basket against Celina. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Kline led Crestview with 24 points and Kaci Gregory added 15. Versailles (11-7) also had two players finish in double figures – Sarah Stammen had 18 points and Taylor Wagner tallied 13.

Crestview (17-3) will play at Shawnee on Tuesday.

Boys basketball

Crestview 53 Celina 47

CONVOY — Wren Sheets scored 23 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, and Crestview defeated stubborn Celina 53-47 on Saturday. It was the 12th consecutive win for the Knights, who improved to 14-3.

Crestview led 9-4 after the first quarter and 21-20 at halftime. Sheets accounted for eight of his team’s first half points and Owen Heckler dropped in two treys, one in each quarter. Sheets scored six more points in the third quarter and Braxton Leeth added five, and the Knights took a one point lead, 36-35, into the fourth quarter. In the final period, Sheets connected on four baskets and a free throw, while Celina’a Kaiden Wentz scored eight points.

Heckler finished with nine points and Hayden Perrott added seven. Wentz led Celina (4-11) with 17 points and Gavin Wicker hit double digits with 10.

Crestview will host Hicksville on Saturday, with the junior varsity start time scheduled for 5 p.m.

Coldwater 59 Van Wert 37

COLDWATER — A 19-0 scoring run that spanned the second and third quarters propeled Coldwater to a 59-37 victory over Van Wert on Saturday, snapping Van Wert’s three game winning streak.

Van Wert led 12-8 more than halfway through the first quarter, but the Cavaliers (9-5) scored the final eight points of the period and led 16-12. After Keaten Welch and Nate Gearhart each drained a triple, the game was tied 18-18 with five minutes left until halftime. However, Coldwater scored 11 straight points to carry a 31-18 lead into the break, with Baylen Blockberger accounting for seven straight points. The Cavaliers then scored the first eight points of the third quarter to expand the lead to 37-18. Blockberger went on to lead all scorers with 16 points, while Owen Kunk added 14, as Coldwater improved to 6-0 at home on the season. Welch led Van Wert with 12 points.

Van Wert (7-10) will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday.

Parkway 55 Lincolnview 46

ROCKFORD – Lincolnview fell to 5-11 with a 55-46 loss to Parkway on Saturday.

Leading 12-7, the Panthers used a big second quarter scoring advantage, 22-10, to pull away from the Lancers. Xavier Sample scored seven points in the period, Jacoby Triplett added five and Trevor Stearns and Brayden Bruns each scored four in the quarter. Sterns added seven more points in the third quarter and went on to finish with a game high 18 points, while Triplett added 11. Gavin Evans led Lincolnview with 12 points, including nine in the second half, and Jackson Ingledue added nine points, all on treys.

Both teams will be in action at home Friday night, with Lincolnview (5-11) hosting Allen East and the Panthers (7-10) hosting Coldwater.