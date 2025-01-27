First Financial donates to BDC campaign

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Business Development Corporation of Van Wert County (BDC) has announced a significant donation from First Financial Bank to the Accelerate Van Wert 3.0 capital campaign.

“First Financial’s investment is a testament to their dedication to Van Wert’s prosperity,” said Andy Czajkowski, President of the BDC. “Their support will be instrumental in achieving our goals and building a stronger, more vibrant community for all.”

Pictured left to right are Brad Harsha, Deana Hoskins, Andy Czajkowski, John White, Alexys Luich, and Stacy Schnipke. Photo submitted

The Accelerate Van Wert 3.0 campaign aims to raise $1.5 million to fuel critical initiatives that drive economic growth and job creation in Van Wert County, including business attraction and retention, workforce development and infrastructure improvments.

The Business Development Corporation of Van Wert County (BDC) is a non-profit organization that fosters economic growth and development in Van Wert County. Through strategic initiatives and partnerships, the BDCVW works to attract and retain businesses, create jobs, and enhance the community’s overall well-being.

To learn more about the Accelerate Van Wert 3.0 campaign or to donate, visit www.bdcvw.com.