Man arrested after search of area home

VW independent staff/submitted information

Officers with the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force assisted the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office with the execution of an arrest warrant and search warrant in Paulding County’s Carryall Township on Sunday.

Patrick A. Bell, 57, of Hicksville, was arrested for aggravated menacing and having weapons while under disability. Bell will appear in Paulding County Municipal Court at a later date, and the case will be presented to the Paulding County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bell was indicted in October, 2024, for having weapons while under disability and possession of cocaine. That case is pending in Paulding Common Pleas Court.