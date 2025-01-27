Real estate transers 1/20-1/24/25

Jeffery Knape, Leann Knape to Knapke Family Farms LLC, Middle Point inlots, lot 44, lot 45, lot 56, lot 57; Middle Point Subdivisions, lot 12, lot 14; Middle Point inlot, lot 237.

Heather L. Young, Heather L. Karnehm-Young, Heather L. Karnehm, Zachariah Young to Heather L. Young, Heather L. Karnehm-Young, Zachariah Young, a portion of Section 20, Washington Township.

Thomas Russell, Jennifer Russell to James Serafini, Denise Doiron-Serafini, Van Wert inlots, lot 4033.

Rodney D. Beining, Susan E. Beining Van Wert Farm LLC, a portion of Section 8, Jackson Township; a portion of Section 32, Jackson Township.

Estate of Thomas B. Oliver, Thomas Oliver to Joyce Oliver, a portion of Section 30, Liberty Township.

Estate of Myrana L. Bolenbaugh, Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach to Derek D. Stukey, Mechele L. Stukey, Glenmore inlots, lot 34.

Estate of Gene Barnes, Gene F. Barnes to Kent Hughes, Kelli Bear, Kim D. Hughes, a portion of Section 4, Jackson Township.

Kent Hughes, Kim D. Hughes, Kent A. Hughes, to Ken A. Hughes, Kim D. Ughes, a portion of Section 4, Jackson Township.

Gregory M. Ilderton, Martha Ann Ilderton, Geoffrey T. Miller Family Revocable Living Trust, Geoffrey T. Miller Family Revocable Living Trust TR, Amanda K. Miller Family Revocable Living Trust, Amanda K. Miller Family Revocable Living Trust TR, a portion of Section 31, Pleasant Township.

Tarra Jo Waltmire, Shane Waltmire to RKF Property Group LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 226.

Larry R. Houston, Larry R. Houston Atty., Donna M. Lytle Atty., to William E. Carter, Traci L. Carter, Van Wert inlots, lot 3507.

Mark A. Bartley, Laurie J. Bartley, to Phadom LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 1466.

Tara L. Morefield to Jeffery J. Morefield, Van Wert inlots, lot 4048.

Crius Property Group LLC to Crius Property Group LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 1529.

Robert E. Wallis, Diana L. Wallis to Lichtensteiger LLC, a portion of Section 6, Harrison Township.

Village of Convoy, Convoy Village to Convoy Fox Hunter Conservation Club, Convoy inlots, lot 47.

Royce Arnett, Ashley R. Arnett to David A. Cannon, Van Wert inlots, lot 2564, lot 2565.

Debra Lichtensteiger, Thad Lichtensteiger to Tara Gribble, Van Wert inlots, lot 1934